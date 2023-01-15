Cape Town residents have raised concerns over the latest scam doing the rounds in the Western Cape. It is an online housing scam affecting the most vulnerable of residents.

Specific areas targeted include Khayelitsha, Stellenbosch, Montana Paarl and Mitchells Plain. The Whatsapp message scam requests them to pay R2300 for government housing assistance.

The scammers promise to assist residents to receive a house within two weeks once they pay the said amount.

Langa resident Sinathi Mzamo says, “I am very much aware of it and I don’t think it’s a good thing that people should do because people are waiting and have been waiting for years for houses and get nothing but why would someone do such a thing to people who are poor and wanting to make a living for themselves and there they are wanting to scam them R2500 for what while they don’t have anything so I think it’s a bad thing to do.”

Western Cape residents warned against housing scam: