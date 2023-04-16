The City of Cape Town has proposed a budget of more than R25 million over the next three years to improve vehicle licencing and customer walk-in centres.

The City says it will upgrade and modernise the offices and equipment used to assist customers at these facilities.

Outdated computers will be replaced for faster turnaround times, while old furniture will also be replaced.

The City says the allocation will also go towards enhancing and expanding the customer online booking system, which will eventually cover all motor vehicle and customer care offices across the metro.