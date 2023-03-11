The City of Cape Town says about 40 000 books, worth an estimated R4.6 million, have not been returned to city libraries in 2022.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says they will be using South African Library Week next week to allow for the return of these items without paying a fine.

Van der Ross says they will be kicking off library week early on Friday with their annual march to create awareness around the educational resources at libraries.

“There’s been some almost 40 000 late items not returned during 2022 for an approximate value of R4.6 million. With South African Library Week around the corner, patrons are encouraged to return all outstanding items without paying a fine,” says Van der Ross.