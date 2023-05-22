The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that the death toll in the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal in the north of Pretoria, has now risen to 13.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo will later visit Hammaskraal. The purpose of the visit is to monitor the situation and undertake government’s interventions in response to the outbreak.

The national health department’s spokesperson Foster Mohale explains:

“The purpose of the visit is to monitor the situation and undertake government`s interventions in response to the cholera outbreak. The government leaders will use this opportunity to visit the patients and also interact with community stakeholders on the short-term methods to prevent further spread, whilst government is working on a long-lasting solution to address the supply and water quality crisis in Hammanskraal and neighbouring areas.”

Cholera Outbreak | Hammanskraal residents speak out as death toll rises to 13:

Confirmed cases in Free State and Limpopo

In the Free State six people confirmed positive for cholera and successfully treated. 76 people were seen at various clinics and hospitals in the district with diarrhoeal infections and six were confirmed positive for Cholera.

They were treated Parys hospital and boitumelo hospital in Kroonstad.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo the patient is a 52-year-old man from Giyani who is a publice servant in Musina. He recently travelled to Hammanskraal for a training course.

Health spokesperson, Neil Shikwambana says the public should be vigilant and practice hygiene all the time.

“The Department has already activated and dispatched its outbreak response teams in Mopani, and Giyani where the patient comes from in Vhembe, Musina where the patient is working as well as in Waterburg district due to its close proximity to Hammanskraal. Health MEC Dr. Phophi Ramathuba is calling upon all community members to remain vigilant. And always remember to practice general hygiene as well as water and food hygiene. Always remember to wash your hands with water and soap or utilise a sanitiser.” –Additional reporting Koketso Motau.