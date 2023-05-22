The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo together with Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will on Monday conduct a site visit in Hammanskraal.

This following the outbreak of cholera in the area. 12 people have died from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Health Department has increased capacity at the Jubilee District Hospital to help deal with the outbreak. Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo- Ralehoko says they’re also engaging the community.

“There are two wards that we were not utilising, now those wards we have opened them yesterday so that when we have pressure we can make sure that we take other patients to those wards. But what we did again is to organise a team of nurses that must now man those two wards that were activated. We also going to the community do to some educational programme to the community so that they’re able to understand the do’s and the don’ts.”

Gauteng Department of Health confirms the Cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal:

Meanwhile, about 95 people have visited the Jubilee hospital since Monday last week after presenting with symptoms of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and nausea.

Nkomo-Ralehoko who visited the hospital on Sunday, says the Department has mobilised additional resources. These include medicals from surrounding hospitals and clinics to improve capacity in dealing with the growing need for medical care.

The Department’s spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba adds, “Those people that are presenting symptoms; present them at your nearest hospital or clinic for you to be checked and assisted. We continue to urge our communities that we wash our hands with soap before handling any food and coming from the bathroom, and also that we clean our surfaces and disinfect them. A public warning has already been issued by the City of Tshwane that people should not drink tap water in the Hammanskraal area.”