Chippa United caused another upset in the DSTV Premiership early in the season when they beat favourites Orlando Pirates 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This win Chippa’s first win of the season after three matches. Pirates who suffered their first defeat of the season in front of their home crowd have collected just four points after three matches.

On the other hand, Chippa are still in the bottom half of the log despite the hard-fought victory. The home side dominated the entire match but failed to find the back of the net.

Substitute Eva Nga missed a sitter in the 70th minute. Then Thabang Monare also missed a similar opportunity to score two minutes later.

There was drama with only five minutes remaining when Chippa broke the deadlock from a set-piece through Tanzanian Abdi Banda. Pirates camped in the opposition’s half in search of an equaliser, but Chippa stood firm.