Chippa United chairperson, Siviwe Mpengesi has once again pulled the trigger this season; changing the coach of the Premier Soccer League team.

The club has appointed Siyabulela Gwambi as the interim coach of the senior team until the end of the season.

Mpengesi has demoted Kurt Lentjies to the DStv Diski Challenge team.

This is the third time Mpengesi has sacked a coach this season. He has shown the door to Daine Klate, Morgan Mammila and now Lentjies.

Lentjies saw his second spell at the club come to an end after a 0-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.