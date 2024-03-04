Chikunga happy with progress in notorious Moloto road upgrade

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has given the thumbs up for work currently being done by Road Agency SANRAL to upgrade of R573 Moloto road.

She has also expressed confidence that the infrastructure project will be completed on time and that this could help with economic growth and the smooth movement of goods and traffic.

She held an oversight visit today to inspect progress made so far.

The stretch of road has left scores of people dead following deadly collisions due in part to the bad state of the road.

SANRAL CEO Reginald Demana says a part of the Limpopo leg of the Moloto road is already complete and showing substantial transformation.

“Moloto road is a R10-billion project covering three provinces. In Limpopo we are almost complete, in the next couple of months the entire section will be complete. We are today inspecting progress in Mpumalanga; we are relatively satisfied that I visited this place when I joined SANRAL. I can see a lot of progress has taken place; the bridge expansions are taking place. On the Gauteng side, we will advertise tenders and hopefully start construction next year.”