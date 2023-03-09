The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has embarked on a program to empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) headed by people with disabilities to form part of the construction of Moloto Road.

The agency has set aside almost R130 million to train prospective contractors from designated groups to be successful when bidding for such projects. Beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the opportunities.

Sanral programme to empower SMEs:

Moloto road is notorious for fatal accidents that often involve buses that commute between the former Kwa-Ndebele homeland and Tshwane. Government has set aside R8.4 billion to upgrade the 19-kilometre stretch of road.

Sanral says it has set aside about R129 million to develop SMMEs that will be headed by people with disabilities and about R34 million will be used to pay for labour for projects that will be unfolding. People with disabilities stand to benefit as some contracts will be reserved strictly for them.

“Here’s a structured training called the SMMEs pre-tender training, SAQA accredited, you’ll get a certificate afterwards to be ready to know how to tender, to break down rates and how to be an entrepreneur. But we are not going to be discriminative, but this time around we want those who are with disabilities,” says Tshegare Moletsane, Sanral transformation officer.

People with disabilities heeded Sanral’s call to register at Thembisile Hani Hall to be part of the programme. They say they will jump at this rare opportunity.

“People with disabilities, they were discriminated against before so then now we are so happy that Sanral is recognising people with disabilities,” says a person with a disability.

“As a person with a disability I will be able to sustain myself economically and again I will learn more skills,” says another person with a disability.

Projects like these will contribute towards rehabilitating Moloto Road and making it safer for motorists and bus commuters.