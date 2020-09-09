Kaizer Chiefs have decided to part ways with coach Ernst Middendorp with immediate effect, according to the club’s Twitter account.

This comes after the club failed to win the Absa Premiership title on Saturday having been on top of the log for the majority of the season. Mamelodi Sundowns overtook Chiefs on the last match to lift the trophy for the third time in a row.

The club chairman Kaizer Motaung says, “We truly believed and hoped that our 50th anniversary year would be better, and it indeed looked promising. The decision taken is part of a strategy to have the team win trophies again and to make our supporters happy because they deserve better.”

Middendorp joined Chiefs in December 2018. The squad has been given time off after a grueling completion of the season and will return before the end of September to start preparing for the 2020/21 season.

Former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is trending on Twitter as Chiefs fans see him as their Messiah. Motaung says Chiefs will announce the new coach before the team returns for pre-season training.