A share of spoils in the KZN derby

Golden Arrows are now in the top eight of the Dstv Premiership bracket after gaining a valuable point earlier Saturday. Arrows played to a 1-all draw with Royal AM at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale in the KwaZulu Natal derby. The point that Royal AM gained saw them move by one spot going up to 12th on the log table.

This was an opportunity for Golden Arrows to redeem themselves after a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Orlando Pirates a fortnight ago. A win against neighbours Royal AM was going to move Arrows into the top eight bracket. On the other hand, 13th placed Royal AM also needed maximum points to move away from the relegation zone.

Royal AM went into the match full of confidence, after a 3-2 win at home over Polokwane City two weeks ago. The visitors were the first to threaten to score but an attempt from Motebang Sera sailed over the bar.

Shortly afterwards Arrows also launched their own attack. They took the lead in the 15th minute after an own goal scored by Zukile Mkhize.

After eleven successive defeats since November, Arrows look like a completely different side since the arrival of coach Steve Komphela at the beginning of March.

The homeside enjoyed more ball possession in the opening half. The visitors fluffed a golden opportunity to equalize four minutes before half-time. Arrows were forced to make a substitution on the stroke of half-time after Mkhize suffered a head injury in an aerial battle.

Substitute Khulekani Shezi scored the equalizer seven minutes into the second half. Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa was booked by referee Luxolo Badi after taking a dive inside the opposition danger area in the 53rd minute.

Both sides made changes late in the match in search of a winning goal but there were no further goals scored and the match ended 1-all.