Dlamini, who coached the club’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge team, took over the role from his predecessor Vukusic, after the Slovakian was placed on special leave, as Usuthu found themselves in a relegation position for much of the season.

AmaZulu FC have appointed Ayanda “Cobra” Dlamini as head coach on a three-year deal. This comes after Dlamini helped Usuthu from being relegated in the Absa Premiership.

Dlamini took over the coaching reigns from Jozef Vukusic in February and the former AmaZulu prolific striker was assisted by goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs who has now parted ways with the club after his contract was not renewed.

“I’m here to bring back the happy days for AmaZulu” – Ayanda Dlamini We’re glad you’re here Cobra 😃#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/t6bSCITfyT — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 9, 2020

IT’S OFFICIAL ✍🏽 Ayanda Dlamini has put pen to paper on a 3 year deal, which sees him become permanent head coach of AmaZulu FC 🟢 We’re excited to be on this journey with you Cobra 🐍 All the best 🙌🏽#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/7kEG6gUXS2 — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 9, 2020



Dlamini led AmaZulu to a historic win against Kaizer Chiefs in his first match at the helm before the global COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the Absa Premiership season.

With its return in August, Usuthu collected 7 points from their remaining fixtures, having only lost one match, to secure a spot in next season’s top-flight campaign.