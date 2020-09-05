Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has gone on to defend the ABSA Premier League title after snatching it on the final day of the competition from Kaizer chiefs, who led the table for the majority of the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns have snatched the title right under the nose of Kaizer Chiefs in the final ABSA Premiership matches of the season. They beat promotion-relegation bound Black Leopards three-nil at the Dobsonville Stadium.

Their win meant that they leapfrogged Amakhosi who drew one-all against Baroka who escaped relegation by a whisker.

The 2019/2020 season has been described as one of the most extraordinary encounters during the coronavirus outbreak.

Once they entered the bio bubble, the players were not allowed to see their families until the end of the season.

There is no doubt that the bio bubble camps that the teams were subjected to, affected them.

Most of the teams dropped valuable points while a few picked up crucial points.

Chiefs striker, Khama Billiat, scored the most important goal that stretched their goal difference.

In the second half, Chiefs had their backs on the wall.

They were on the receiving end of the side that was fighting relegation and then there was drama, Bakgaka scored. The goal had two important meanings.

First, it helped Sundowns to go on top of the log; secondly, it lifted Baroka off the relegation zone. But for Amakhosi it ended in tears.

Specialist penalty taker Nascimento missed a golden opportunity to put his side ahead at the Dobsonville stadium.

The goal would have reduced a three-goal deficit they had against log leaders Chiefs.

But Sundowns never lost hope, players like Motjeka Madisha hit the far post.

They camped at Leopards’ half, until they found the most important goal on the stroke of half time.

Had Nascimento, Madisha and Themba Zwane scored their attempts in the first half, Sundowns could have topped the log.

In the second half, Sundowns scored their second goal to make their work easy and restored their hopes of defending their title.

Sundowns have now won the title 12 times in three successive seasons.

Polokwane City was relegated and Black Leopards went to promotion-relegation.