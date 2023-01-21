Maritzburg United earned a hard fought three points after beating Golden Arrows 1-0 in a DSTV Premiership match at Princess Magogo stadium in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Maritzburg stole all the three points after substitute Ali Meza scored a wonderful solo goal deep in injury time.

Maritzburg have registered their first three league victories in a row since 2020 to move to 11th place, while Arrows remain in 13th position.

In the other match, Royal AM and Chippa United played to a 1-1 draw at Chatsworth stadium also in Durban. Reporting by Vincent Sitsula