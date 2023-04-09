Charlene Mathews ,the widow of chief Clyde Mnisi, has been laid to rest at Mahushu near White River in Mpumalanga.

Mathews was shot dead in full view of family members in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased’s family are suspecting foul play since the Mnisi family has not come forward since their grand daughter was shot and killed.

Chief Mnisi was gunned down two weeks ago on the road near the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport near White River. The Mnisi Family Spokesperson – Charles Mnisi has confirmed that the security facilities were not functioning.

“You would not have an alarm where you have got so many elderly people moving in out. You also understand there were elderly people sleeping there who preferred the doors remain opened. Every time somebody tried to close the door, the grannies will still go open that door maybe could be out of that I don’t known that somebody knew that the doors are kept opened. What puzzles me it could be the gate. I don’t why the gate was opened.”