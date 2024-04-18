Charges against man accused of Machaka Radebe’s murder withdrawn

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State has withdrawn all charges against a man accused of the murder of 16-year-old Machaka Radebe.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ntlantla Jozi appeared in court yesterday and it found that there was insufficient evidence against him.

Jozi was accused of kidnapping and killing Radebe whose body was found in Phase 9 in Bloemfontein in December last year.

In January, Jozi was denied bail.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane says, “The charges against the accused in the Machaka Radebe murder has been withdrawn by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court. The court found out that there was insufficient evidence to continue with the prosecution of the accused. The investigations that are led by the police are continuing on this matter.”

VIDEO: Court proceedings of Machaka Radebe’s case on January 8, 2024: