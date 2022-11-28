Chaos erupted at the African National Congress (ANC) Lejweleputswa regional conference in Ventersburg, Free State, on Sunday. Some delegates were seen attempting to force their way into the conference venue.

The conference is continuing despite threats of legal action by aggrieved party members. They claim there are eight unresolved internal disputes in different wards.

Free State ANC Interim Provincial Committee convenor Mxolisi Dukwana, who also hails from the Lejweleputswa region, is also attending. ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to address the conference on Monday.

Mangaung faction elect leadership

One of the ANC factions in the Mangaung region held its elective conference at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Bloemfontein to elect its leadership.

This comes after a failed High Court bid by ANC members who sought an interdict to prevent the party’s Interim Regional Committee (IRC) from holding the conference.

The faction is led by former Free State ANC Deputy Chairperson Thabo Manyoni.

Mangaung Metro councilor, Patrick Monyakoana, was elected as chairperson. Monyakoane is among eight Mangaung Metro councilors who were expelled from the IRC in August. They were found guilty of disobeying organisational codes and defying ousted council whip, Vumile Nikelo.

Monyakoane’s deputy, Monnapule Ntamo, a businessman and former senior government official, was part of the group which spearheaded a court action that resulted in the dissolution of the party’s Provincial Executive Committee which was elected in May 2018. Other elected officials are Tonyana Selebedi as the Secretary, Millicent Motingoe as Deputy Secretary and finally, Lebohang Masoetsa as the Treasurer.

Mangaung ANC Regional Conference taking place despite the disgruntled members: