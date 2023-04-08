The Easter weekend has become synonymous with eating pickled fish (Pan-fried fish pickled in a sweet, spicy, and aromatic pickling liquid for 24-hours) and hot cross buns. Many spend days preparing the delicacy which has become a tradition passed down from generation to generation.

Christians across the world are celebrating Easter weekend to commemorate the time when Jesus Christ died on the cross for their sins. Many Christian followers are encouraged to abstain from eating meat in respect for the anniversary of His death. Other’s eat lamb as a reflection of Christ’s sacrifice.

Many also observe Lent, fasting for 40-days until Easter.

The serving of pickled fish on Good Friday is a uniquely South African tradition. It is believed that cooking pickled fish was a way by the Cape Malay of making sure that the fish lasts longer over the Easter weekend without it going bad due to fishing boats not going out.

Kimberley resident, Nadia Snyders says she and her family spend the whole Easter weekend feasting on pickled fish.

“This is our tradition, it was passed down to us and we are passing it over to our children and they will have pickled fish long years after we are gone. It must be had with a hot cross bun and an Easter egg when you are a good child.

Celebrating Easter weekend with pickled fish: