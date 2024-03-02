Cele addresses Saldanha Bay community amid search for Joslin Smith

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police Minister Bheki Cele was addressing the community of Saldanha Bay, amid the search for Joslin Smith. The search enters its 12th day as the six-year-old has been missing since the 19th of February.

Cele says politics aside, the young girl must be found and police resources are still in place.

Widespread searches have been conducted across Saldanha, involving community members, law enforcement agencies, and members of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) including Gayton Mckenzie over the past week.

A reward of a quarter million has also been raised for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Joslin. Cele is expected to visit Joslin’s family to provide an update on the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Joslin’s whereabouts is requested to contact investigation officer Sergeant Millstine of Vredenburg #sapsFCS Unit at 079 879 8588 or #CrimeStop at 0860010111 or send information through the #MySAPSApp.

