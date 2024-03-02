sabc-plus-logo

Cele to provide update on missing Joslin Smith in Saldanha Bay

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be visiting Saldanha Bay on the West Coast today as police continue their search for a missing six-year-old girl.

Joslin Smith went missing on February 19 after allegedly being left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Cele will be accompanied by Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile.

Widespread searches have been conducted across Saldanha, involving community members and law enforcement agencies, over the past week.

Cele is expected to visit Joslin’s family to provide an update on the investigation.

Search for missing Joslin Smith continues:

