Cele to provide update on missing Joslin Smith in Saldanha Bay

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be visiting Saldanha Bay on the West Coast today as police continue their search for a missing six-year-old girl.

Joslin Smith went missing on February 19 after allegedly being left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Cele will be accompanied by Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile.

Widespread searches have been conducted across Saldanha, involving community members and law enforcement agencies, over the past week.

Cele is expected to visit Joslin’s family to provide an update on the investigation.

#MCSAMissing Joslin Smith (7) was last seen 19 February 2024 If you personally, or your company | or your place of work, would like to make a donation to #MCSA, please click here to donate: https://t.co/cjFxxi4knV pic.twitter.com/J12sdHFdnI — Missing Children SA (@072MISSING) February 20, 2024

Search for missing Joslin Smith continues: