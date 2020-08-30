The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services is cautioning residents to be extra careful when trying to stay warm during the cold snap the province is experiencing.
This as six people – including a toddler – died in recent days when their informal structures caught fire.
Earlier on Sunday, four people died in two separate incidents in Khayelitsha and Du Noon.
Carelse says incidents like these are prevalent in winter.
“Experience has shown that winter is the time when there is an increased risk of structural fires, especially as people try to stay warm. Always ensure that cooking fires are extinguished properly, keep a bucket of sand and a bucket of water handy and extinguish all candles and lamps before going to sleep or leaving home.”
