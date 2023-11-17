Case of Agnes Setshwantsho postponed while she remains in custody

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The family of Agnes Setshwantsho from Disaneng village, outside Mahikeng in the North West, wants the law to take its course. This after Setshwantsho appeared briefly in the Molopo Magistrates Court in Mmabatho on Friday, for allegedly killing one of her family members to claim from the life insurance policies that she obtained fraudulently.

Family and community members filled the court, eager to hear Setshwantsho’s case, who was arrested in Gauteng on Thursday.

She is facing a charge of murder, two of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice. The arrest comes after one of her family members, Bonolo Modisaemang, died earlier this year. Her death was ruled to be due to natural causes but one of her family members became suspicious and alerted the police.

#sapsHQ Woman (49) arrested on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims. She was arrested in Centurion this morning during a takedown operation led by #SAPS in collaboration and cooperation with insurance company. NPhttps://t.co/kagTHUYQWP pic.twitter.com/yTJeRUyeWj — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 16, 2023

Following thorough investigations, police were granted permission to exhume Modisaemang’s body. A post-mortem revealed that she was poisoned.

“She went to Gauteng. Upon her return from Gauteng, she offered Bonolo a sandwich. She unfortunately fell ill and subsequently passed away after consuming it. I want her to feel guilty and confess all her wrongdoings,” says Brenda Matolo, the mother of deceased.

Some of Setshwantsho’s family members say they never had a good relationship with her.

“As a family, we are pleased with everything that is happening with Segomotsi (Agnes). This shows that Segomotsi loves money; we hear that she covered people on her insurance so that she can benefit. What we want is justice must be done. Her actions must make her rot in jail,” says Itireleng Setshwantsho, the brother-in-law.

The case has been postponed to next week Friday for a formal bail application and also to allow the state to verify Setshwantsho’s information.

She remains in custody.