Police to exhume bodies in suspected murder for insurance money case

Police say they plan to exhume more bodies of the relatives of a woman arrested on suspicion that she murdered them to benefit from insurance payouts.

The arrest, which took place on Thursday, was executed with the collaboration of law enforcement and an insurance company. The suspect is slated to appear in the Mmabatho Court in North West today.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police are investigating the deaths of five of the woman’s relatives.

“We are looking at least five cases,” Mathe said. “We know our police officers from Mothibistad, where her son died earlier this year, are also en route to Mafikeng, where they will present a docket. The prosecutor will decide whether or not to enroll that particular case, if there is enough evidence or if we wait until the son’s body is also exhumed.”

“Also, in the daughter’s death and the husband’s death, we’re going to try as the police to convince the magistrate or prosecutor if indeed we can exhume his body so that we do a thorough investigation,” she added.

Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, a seasoned detective known for his pivotal role in the arrest of serial killer Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu has been enlisted to lead the investigation. Ndlovu, a former police officer, was convicted of killing six people.

Ndlovu, also accused of plotting to murder Mabunda and Colonel Nthipe Boloka, her station commander at the Tembisa South police station, was found guilty of the following murders and received payouts:

Witness Madala Homu in March 2012, cashing in R131 000 from insurance policies;

Sister Audrey Ndlovu killed in 2013, cashing in R717 000;

Boyfriend Morris Mabasa murder, cashing in R416 000;

Niece Zanele Motha who died in June 2016, cashing in R120 000 from the insurance;

Mayeni Mashaba who died in 2017;

Mashego who was murdered in January 2018.

Mathe said, “Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on this case for the past two months following a tip-off from relatives of the suspect,”

She added saying, “Mabunda was brought in to initiate the investigation due to his expertise in solving similar cases.”

In a plea to insurance companies and the public, Mathe urged the reporting of any cases where foul play or criminal activity involving insurance policies or claims is suspected.

The investigation into the alleged crimes perpetrated by the arrested woman is ongoing.

#sapsHQ Woman (49) arrested on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims. She was arrested in Centurion this morning during a takedown operation led by #SAPS in collaboration and cooperation with insurance company. NPhttps://t.co/kagTHUYQWP pic.twitter.com/yTJeRUyeWj — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 16, 2023