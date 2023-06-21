The assault and attempted rape case against lawyer Tsireledzo Ndou has been postponed to 7 July for further investigation. Ndou was the lawyer who was representing Thabo Bester.

Ndou appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court a day after recusing himself from the convicted murderer and rapist Bester case.

Legal analyst Elton Hart says the decision to recuse himself from the case will help ensuring the legal process in the Bester case has credibility:

Members of the media, who had acquired permission to film the case, were only made aware after Ndou’s appearance as a different door was used to enter the court.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping waited with the media outside as the doors to the court were locked.

“The information that we have is that the case appeared in court 20A and it was postponed to 7 July for further investigations. Normally we use the front door of court 20A but they were locked since this morning. We were not aware that there’s another door at the back that was opened, so I think not being aware of that door, we thought the court was not sitting until we were made aware later that there is a sitting and that’s when we realised that the accused has already appeared before court 20A.”