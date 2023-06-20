Convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester’s lawyers Advocate Jeremiah Pela and instructing attorney, Tsireledzo Ndou have recused themselves from the case.

Ndou is facing assault and attempted rape charges. While Advocate Pela faces charges of fraud

The accused in the Bester escape saga appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning. Bester appeared in the court virtually.

He is currently being detained at the maximum security Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria

The court also heard that there are still more three accused to be added to the case.

The case has been postponed to the 8th of August 2023 for further investigations.

Thabo Bester Saga | Case postponed to the 8th of August 2023 for further investigations:

Abandoned bail application

Accused nine, Zando Moyo has abandoned his bail application for now. His legal representative, Bonolo Thebe has confirmed that he has no pending case but cannot confirm if he has previous convictions as he was arrested in 2015 and currently not clear for what. The matter has also been postponed to the 8th of August for all the accused for further investigation.

Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi has refused to allow accused number two, Zolile Sekeleni to be excused from the next appearance. He had asked the magistrate not to come to court on the next appearance as the case is postponed for further investigation.