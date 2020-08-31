Community members also gathered at court today to demand that the officers be denied bail.

The case against the two police officers accused of killing Eldorado Park teenager, Nathaniel Julies, has been postponed to the 10 September for further investigation.

The pair appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, on charges including premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of prohibited ammunition.

The 16-year-old, who had Down Syndrome, was shot and killed near his home on Wednesday last week.

This sparked unrest in the community, where residents clashed with the police.

Chaos erupts in Eldorado Park after Julies’ murder:

Community members also gathered at court today to demand that the officers be denied bail. They will remain behind bars until their next appearance.

Visiting the family last week, Minister Bheki Cele appealed to the residents to allow the law to take its course. He promised Julies’ family that if any wrongdoing is found on the part of the police officials, appropriate action will be taken.