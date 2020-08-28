Police Minister Bheki Cele is calling on those who have information regarding Nathaniel Julies' death to come forward.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised the family of Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, that if any wrongdoing is found on the part of the police, appropriate action will be taken.

Cele visited the teenager’s home to convey his condolences.

The 16-year-old was shot dead, allegedly by a police officer known to the community.

Cele has appealed to the residents to allow police watchdog body IPID to investigate the matter.

“We are inviting all the people that have information to come forward and say this is what happened, so that we move faster.”

He says he will ensure the IPID investigation is conducted without any interference.

“We are waiting for the investigation. We want to make (sure) the investigation is independent because people are making allegations against the police. So that, as the police, we don’t put any pressure or we are not seen putting any pressure, but we are able to find exactly what happened. If we find that the police were responsible for this one, like all other police that have been responsible for ill-doing, they are staying in prison-like all other South Africans.”

The family has also asked for government assistance to bury the child.

Cele says they are looking at how they can help.

Ramaphosa sends condolences

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also offered condolences. On his official Twitter account, the president says his thoughts and prayers are with the family and the community.

He has also called on the community to refrain from violence, saying justice can only prevail if the community work with the criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse.

There is a large crowd gathered outside the home of the family.

There has been outrage over his death with the family and community demanding justice:

Police watchdog IPID is also expected to visit the family.