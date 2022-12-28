The case against two people suspected of being in possession of two stolen vehicles has been postponed by the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

The suspects Marcelino Joana Langa and Alberto Samuel Fundzama were arrested in the Kruger National Park on Christmas Day.

According to the police, the suspects were trying to avoid roadblocks on the N4 and opted to drive through Kruger National Park. They allegedly entered the park at the Numbi gate and were planning to exit through Malelane or Komatipoort gates.

The suspects were arrested while enjoy leisurely activities at a picnic area inside the park. They were arrested after a tracker picked up one of the vehicles.

Both vehicles were reported stolen in Delmas and Daveyton in Gauteng.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala says, ”We appreciate the fact that we have arrested these two suspects and we recovered two vehicles because one will start being suspicious that they might have been using this strategy.”

“We are not going to lie low we will continue with the investigation and at the same time, we are proud that we managed to find these vehicles before they could be smuggled out of the country. We have our members in the Kruger national park, and we have deployed members along the Numbi road as we heard that they used the Numbi road to Kruger. We hope that we will be able to stop this kind of criminal activity from taking place,” Mohlala explains.

Police say more charges might be added as investigations are ongoing.

The case has been postponed to the 4th of January next year.