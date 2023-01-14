Police in Cape Town have confiscated 30-thousand mandrax tablets with a street value of around R1.5-million during a search operation at a house in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

The occupant of the residence, a 43-year-old female was also arrested during the operation for dealing in drugs.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, says police were acting on a tip-off when they searched the premises.

He says the suspect is expected to appear at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday.

“The AGU members reacted on intelligence and conducted a search operation at a residence in Montana Street, Colorado Park, Lentegeur where they found and confiscated 30 000 mandrax tablets, valued at around R1.5 million. Our investigation surrounding the circumstances of the arrest and seizure are still underway and the possibility of more arrests is not ruled out.”