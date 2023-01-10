Cape Town police say it is suspected that drugs and other items that have been discovered in Manenberg were destined for local prison inmates.

Police spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk says the provincial Extortion Task Team acted on information and found an assortment of drugs on a premises in the neighbourhood.

The find also included several communication devices and accessories.

Van Wyk says an arrested female suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon, once she has been charged.

“The members executed a search at the indicated premises in Bevan Street, Greenhaven, Manenberg and seized 385 mandrax tablets, 10kg of dagga, five grams of cocaine, 10 cellular telephones with batteries and 35 sim cards. According to information the contraband would have been smuggled into Voorbrug Prison. One female, aged 58, was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.”