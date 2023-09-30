Cape Town Spurs have set the new unwanted record in DSTV Premiership history. They suffered their seventh successive defeat, after losing 3-1 to Cape Town City in the derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Urban Warriors have beaten the previous record set by Umtata Bucks in the 1999/2000 season, who went on to survive relegation that season.

This was the first Cape Town derby of the season. Cape Town Spurs were searching for their first victory and points in the new campaign, while City were looking to move away from the bottom half of the log. Spurs opened the scoring after a quick counter attack, when Thembile Butsaka overcame a number of challenges to lay the ball to Ashley Cupido who made no mistake to score his second goal of the season.

City felt that they should have been awarded a penalty when the ball came off a Spurs defender but the referee waived play on. Coach Shaun Bartlett’s team suffered a serious blow when veteran captain Clayton Daniels was substituted injured after he collided with his goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom.

The home team got a reprieve when they were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time after Rushwin Dortley was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. And Darwin Gonzalez stepped up to covert the spot kick and score his first goal of the season.

In the second half, Cupido missed a golden opportunity when he blasted his shot over the bar. However, it was City who made inroads in attack when Gonzalez’s cross found Khanyisa Mayo in the box, but his tame effort was easily saved by the goalkeeper.

Last season’s joint top goal scorer Mayo got a half a chance moments later, but was let down by his poor control. The substitute, Thabiso Kutumela, did well to make his way into the box but his cross eluded everyone. Mayo made amends for his earlier misses, when he connected a cross from Gonzalez in the 69th minute.

The home team put the final nail in the coffin when Mayo scored his brace in the match, which was his third goal of the season. It remains to be seen if the embattled Spurs coach, Shaun Bartlett, will survive the axe from his bosses after such a poor run.