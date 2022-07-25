Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, is expected to outline plans to buy private power on Monday in a bid to end rolling blackouts over time.

Hill-Lewis says there has been extensive planning sessions between the city, private commercial consumers and green economy NGO GreenCape.

Earlier this month, Hill-Lewis proposed a ten-point plan to the national government that could offer immediate relief to the country’s electricity crisis.

On the list was the inclusion of more private power producers on the grid without delay.

Hill-Lewis says the ongoing blackouts by Eskom have become a fully-fledged socio-economic catastrophe and it must be put to an end.

Rolling Blackouts | Government’s plans to deal with SA’s energy crisis:

Energy expert Chris Yelland says South Africans want an urgent solution to the country’s energy crisis, as they anxiously wait for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Eskom.

Rolling blackouts have increased as the condition of Eskom’s generation fleet steadily worsens. The impact of rolling blackouts on the economy has been devastating.