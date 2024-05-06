Eskom lauded for 40 days of no load shedding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has lauded Eskom and the work of the Energy Action Plan in positive efforts towards the ending of load shedding.

The country has seen 40 days of no load shedding attributed to 65 percent in the energy availability factor and the reduction in unplanned outages in the past 12 months.

He gave an update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan cautioning against using load shedding as an electioneering tool as he expects the positive trend to continue beyond the elections into winter.

“In May last year this time we were sitting at losses of 18196 MW, so what is the situation now as I stand before you and I will show you the trend line of week-by-week basis. We have been by Sunday the 5th May this number was at 11 000 so essentially we’ve been able to recover 7000 MW, that’s significant and that’s what accounts for a structural shift, as a result of that.”

VIDEO | Energy Crisis | Progress of the Energy Action Plan: