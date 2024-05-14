Eskom says rolling blackouts will be lesser if it happens in winter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom Spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, says even if the country is to experience load shedding this winter, it will be much lesser.

Mokwena says this is based on the maintenance they have done over the past months and due to the improved performance in the Energy Availability Factor (EAF).

She says the improved EAF has nothing to do with the election season, adding that stations are just performing well due to the reduced breakdown rate.

Yesterday, Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, gave an update of the Kusile station in Mpumalanga.

Ramokgopa applauded the interventions, which he says, have led to the rapid generation of electricity.

The minister said Eskom’s energy availability factor has now breached the 70% mark for the first time in years.

Ramokgopa added that the last time the country experienced such high improvements in the EAF was in 2021.

VIDEO | Eskom energy availability factor breaches 70% mark: