Swallows FC fluffed an opportunity to go top of the Premier Soccer League‘s promotional play-off’s mini-league.

They gave away a slender lead late in the match and eventually lost 2-1 to Cape Town All Stars earlier on Saturday.

Swallows remain second on the log as they continue their fight to remain in the DSTV Premiership.

The Birds have collected four points, one less than top of the table University of Pretoria.

Cape Town All Stars were still looking for their first win in the PSL promotional play-offs, after three matches.

All Stars came into this match with just a single point after three matches, having lost to both Swallows and the University of Pretoria.

Swallows on the other hand were looking for maximum points to increase their chance of retaining their Premier Soccer League status, after finishing on 15th spot in the DSTV Premiership last season.

All Stars did Swallows a big favour when they held log leaders the University of Pretoria to a 1-all draw in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Keeper Kyle Peters produced a brilliant save to deny Swallows the opener in the 12th minute.

Swallows dominated proceedings in the opening minutes as they were in search of an early goal.

Lesvin Stoffels fluffed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock fourteen minutes before the break.

Minutes later Peters produced another save to deny Swallows again.

The visitors created a lot of scoring opportunities in the opening half but failed to capitalise and there was no goal at the break. Peters kept All Stars in the game with some brilliant saves.

Swallows keeper Jody February was also tested eight minutes into the second half. Grant Magerman finally broke the deadlock beating Peters hands down in the 63rd minute, to give Swallows the much needed goal.

Swallows pushed forward for an insurance goal but Peters stood firm.

Substitute Ronaldo Maarman scored the equaliser with just two minutes remaining on the clock.

The home side were awarded a penalty after a deliberate handball by defender Wandisile Letlabika in injury time.

Ndiviwe Mdabuka made no mistake from the spot winning the match for All Stars. Swallows will host Tuks in the final play-off match on Wednesday.