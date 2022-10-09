Kaizer Chiefs came from behind to beat Stellenbosch FC 3-1 to climb to the fourth spot on the DSTV Premiership log. Chiefs have now collected 17 points after registering their second win in a row.

Burundian forward Caleb Bimenyimana scored a hat-trick of penalties to give the Soweto club maximum points.

Amakhosi now trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by just two points after 10 matches.

One point separated Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs on the log table. Chiefs were fifth on the DSTV Premiership log and Stellebosch 6th, only separated by a single point.

Both teams came into this match high in confidence after winning their respective matches midweek.

Stellenbosch beat Maritzburg United 3-0 at home, and Chiefs overcame Swallows FC 2-1 away in Dobsonville.

Bimenyimana had the ball in the back of the net in the opening minute but the goal did not stand after a foul on keeper Sage Stephens.

Stephens was the busier of the two keepers as he denied Kgaugelo Sekgota in a one-on-one situation in the ninth minute.

Amakhosi forwards kept on probing but Stephens stood his ground. The visitors were in complete control in the opening twenty minutes.

Stellenbosch took the lead through Nhlanhla Mgaga after a defensive blunder by Njabulo Blom in the 29th minute.

The 35-year-old Khune was forced to leave the field seven minutes before the break due to a groin injury. He was then replaced by Brandon Peterson.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Bimenyimana was brought down inside the box.

The Burundian made no mistake from the spot scoring his fourth goal of the season. The visitors got the second penalty after a handball in the danger area early in the second half.

Then Bimenyimana scored again to make it 2-1.

Shortly afterwards, Chiefs were awarded their third of the match after the Burundian was tackled from behind.

Stellenbosch captain Mogamad de Goede was red carded for the offence.

Then the 24-year-old striker scored his hat-trick of penalties to make it 3-1 before he was substituted.