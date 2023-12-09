Chiefs’ victory moves them to 5th on PSL log

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kaizer Chiefs have climbed to fifth spot on the DSTV Premiership table after a hard fought 1-nil victory over Polokwane City at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored by Pule Mmodi early in the second half. Chiefs have now collected 20 points after 14 games but trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a massive 10 points.

City are still 10th on the log table despite the loss to Chiefs. This was an opportunity for Chiefs to cement their position in the top eight bracket after winning two and losing two in their last four league encounters.

The home team were the first to threaten to score in the 15th minute but Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma produced a good save.

Then Polokwane City midfielder Given Mashikinya was also denied by the crossbar shortly afterwards.

It took Chiefs more than 25 minutes to produce a promising attack.

The home team did everything possible to find the equaliser but the game ended in Chiefs’ favour.