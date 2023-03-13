The draw for the 2023 Nedbank Cup quarterfinals has taken place and in the pick of the fixtures, Kaizer Chiefs will be away to their hoodoo team, Royal AM, while amateur side and giants slayers, Dondol Stars are at home to Orlando Pirates.

Dondol Stars, a team that plies its trade in the amateur ranks, the ABC Motsepe Foundation league in Gauteng, is the only surviving side from the lower tiers.

The Tshwane side has already knocked out SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC.

Their next opponent will be the black and white ensemble from Soweto.

In other fixtures, Mamelodi Sundowns will be away to Stellenbosch FC, while Chippa United will host Sekhukhune United.