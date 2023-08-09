Mamelodi Sundowns registered their second win of the season after a hard fought 2-1 win against bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Pretoria earlier this afternoon.

Sundowns scored a goal in each half to emerge victorious. Substitute Neo Maema scored the winner on the stroke of halftime to break the hearts of Amakhosi supporters.

Brazilian Lucas Costa Ribeiro broke the deadlock in the 21st minute after a defensive blunder. Chiefs finally found the equaliser six minutes from time through Ashley Du Preez.

Sundowns scored the winner in the 90th minute after a goalkeeping blunder by Petersen.

In another match played this afternoon Moroka Swallows suffered a slender 1-nil defeat at home to Cape Town City at Dobsonville Stadium.

In the other game, hosts AmaZulu managed to hold SuperSport United to a goalless draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium this evening despite playing with ten players for fifty minutes.