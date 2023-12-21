Sundowns can win CAF Champions League: Dladla

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player, Josta Dladla, believes his former team can go all the way and win the CAF Champions League this season.

The Brazilians are currently on top of Group A after four matches, after they registered a hard-fought 1-nil victory against Pyramids from Egypt last night.

Sundowns have not won the CAF Champions League since 2016.

Dladla says, “We know that they can go all the way, but they are playing against the best teams in Africa. If they believe in it, it can happen, but they are not the only ones that want to win the Champions League. It’s up to them, are they going to go all the way this time around?”

While Sundowns might be struggling to stamp their authority on the continent, they have a firm grip on the DSTV Premiership title.

They have won the League six times in a row and it looks like they will win their seventh title this season.

Bafana is currently on top of the log having won all 11 matches so far.

Dladla says their consistency separates them from the rest.

“It’s all about the inconsistency, the only team that has been consistent is Sundowns and I think that’s where they are beating a lot of teams, in consistency. The inconsistency in other teams is what is killing them, if they can win four games and draw one that’s better. Sundowns is winning everything, where we expect them to win they win. Pirates and Chiefs where you expect them to win they don’t win, the mentality has to change, players must fight for what they believe in,” he adds.