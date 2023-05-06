Orlando Pirates have prevailed in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup, beating bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 after extra time at the FNB Stadium in the latest installment of the Soweto Derby.

Pirates bucked a trend of late that has seen Chiefs get the edge over them in the league, by setting the record straight in the Cup.

They’re into the final of the Nedbank Cup for the 18th time in the club’s history, having won the Cup eight times.

Earlier, football supporters came out in droves for the derby at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Chiefs were looking to extend their dominance over Pirates this season as they have already completed a league double over their bitter rivals.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, were keen to appease their faithful by booking a place in the Nedbank Cup final.

On their way to the semi’s, Pirates brushed aside All Stars, Venda Academy and the stubborn Dondol Stars.

While the Glamour Boys faced Maritzburg United, Casric Stars and Royal AM.

The Chiefs-Pirates encounter had to be delayed by 15 minutes to allow fans to settle in.