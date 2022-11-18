Cabinet has emphasised Government’s commitment to fighting corruption and welcomed the arrests made in connection with State Capture.

In September, former Mineral Resources Minister, Mosebenzi Zwane was charged with fraud and corruption in relation to the R280 million Estina Dairy Farm Project in the Free State.

This comes after former Eskom and Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh were arrested in August on similar charges related to the state logistics company.

They form part of a list of high-profile individuals implicated in the State Capture report which is currently before Parliament.

Addressing the media earlier on Friday on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says Government will deal with corruption harshly.

“Cabinet welcomed the recent arrest and freezing of assets of individuals allegedly linked to state capture. These developments are a statement that the work of the Judicial Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state is now bearing fruit. Corrupt people and those who steal the future of our children have no place in our society. Government is committed to dealing harshly with all acts of corruption without fear, favour or prejudice.”

VIDEO: Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the 16 November cabinet meeting:



Recommendations

Last month, the research unit in parliament made a few recommendations to the National Assembly on how to deal with the State Capture Commission Report.

The research unit was tasked to analyse the report to give advice to the relevant rules committees on how to scrutinise the plan of action by the executive to implement the recommendations of the report.

It took four months for President Cyril Ramaphosa to formally submit all the different sets of reports to the national legislature.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso says, “We are dealing with the process, (and) not so much the merits of the recommendations on how parliament ought to process these recommendations and of course, these are our proposals in that regard. In terms of how these recommendations are to be processed, there are two aspects and I will get to some details. In respect of one of these aspects, as indicated, there are those that relate specifically to how parliament should conduct its business.”

VIDEO: Ramaphosa says the six parts of the State Capture Report require a fundamental redesign of anti-corruption architecture: