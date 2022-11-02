The multi-million-rand Estina dairy farm project scandal case implicating former Free State Agriculture MEC, Mosebenzi Zwane, has been postponed to January 25, 2023, in the High Court in Bloemfontein.

The case also implicates a Gupta associate.

Zwane and others have been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Companies and more people, including the former department heads Peter Thabethe and Seipati Dlamini, have been added to the list of those who are charged.

The matter has been transferred from the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

Video: More suspects to be added to Estina dairy farm fraud case:

“Badly handled”

During his testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in May last year, Zwane conceded that the Estina dairy farm project was badly handled.

Zwane had earlier disputed claims that beneficiaries of the project were sidelined.

A number of the intended 82 beneficiaries earlier testified that the department made them numerous promises but these were not realised.

Instead, the project, which started in 2012, saw nearly R200 million of department money paid to a Gupta-linked company, Estina.