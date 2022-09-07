Eskom says it has recovered the R30 million unlawfully paid for the entity’s former Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe’s benefit, to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund.

In July, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria re-affirmed judgment that had been reviewed and set aside, a 2016 early retirement agreement between Molefe and Eskom.

In terms of the agreement, Eskom paid to the pension fund approximately R30 million to boost Molefe’s early retirement pension pay-out.

In August 2022, Molefe was among the four former Transnet senior executives that were granted bail of R50 000 each in the Palmridge Specialised Crimes Court in Johannesburg.

The NPA says the case relates to a locomotive deal that ballooned from over R38 billion to over R54 billion.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture had found that the Gupta brothers had allegedly received about R6 billion in kickbacks.

The accused appeared alongside the former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, the former chief financial officer, Garry Pita, the former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy and owner of Albatime, Kuben Moodley.