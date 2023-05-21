Historian and Cultural Expert, Khaya Ndwandwe says AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is a victim of the factional battles that are happening in the royal family.

On Saturday, Buthelezi dismissed as false, claims that he has resigned from his position.

Last year, Buthelezi warned that factional battles have turned the royal family into a laughing stock. He was speaking ahead of AmaZuluKing M isuzulu’s kraal-entering ceremony which preceded him proclaimed king.

A bitter succession battle has played out in public, with two other sons of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini also claiming to be rightful heirs to the throne.

The squabbles in the Kingdom appear to continue unabated following the latest reports of tension, now between the King and Buthelezi.

Ndwandwe says, ” He is already becoming a victim of this thing that is happening in the family. As you see now, there are rumours that the King wants to dismiss Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi from his position, which we don’t know where is comes from, because even Mir. Buthelezi did not mention where it comes from.”

Interview with Historian and Cultural Expert, Khaya Ndwandwe:

