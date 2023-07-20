Businesswoman Wanda McCarthy has appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on the Cape West Coast, facing allegations of R26 million in security tender fraud.

McCarthy is alleged to have misrepresented information when she submitted a bid for a multi-million rand security tender issued by the Saldanha Bay Local Municipality.

According to National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, a whistleblower reported irregularities in the tender awarding process to the Presidential Hotline, leading to the matter being referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for a thorough investigation.

The SIU’s investigations reveals that two vehicles, which the accused claimed were part of her registered fleet, were actually owned by two private individuals not associated with her company. Furthermore, prospective bidders and the municipality reportedly suffered actual losses and prejudices amounting to more than R13 million.

McCarthy was granted bail of R20 000 and is expected to appear in court again next month to face the charges against her.