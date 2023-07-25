The City of Tshwane says many of its services continue to be disrupted, including the withdrawal of 40 buses due to a strike by municipal workers.

Some workers have been on strike since Monday over the non-payment of salary increases as well as conditions of services.

SAMWU affiliated members will be marching to the city on Friday to deliver a memorandum of demands.

Electricity and waste collection are among the services affected.

“The demonstration under way has gained momentum with intimidation behaviour directed at non-striking staff. As a precautionary safety measure, the city has since withdrawn 40 buses that were operating this morning due to intimidation tactics, which involved a bus being pelted with stones by striking workers. The city’s law-enforcement branch, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), has been deployed to monitor the flashpoints where demonstrations are taking place and to protect employees who are not taking part in the strike,” City of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo explains.