Bus operations in the City of Tshwane have been suspended due to strike action by workers affiliated to municipal workers union SAMWU.

Workers are striking over salary increases and overtime. The Tshwane Bus Service Management says the strike is illegal and that it will institute labour processes to ensure that bus operators return to duty and that normal operations resume.

City of Tshwane Spokesperson Lindela Mashego, “The Tshwane Bus Service Management would like to inform its loyal commuters that operations have been suspended this afternoon due to an illegal strike by South African Municipal Workers Union affiliated members. The city apologises to commuters who have been affected by the strike and advises them to make alternative travel arrangements. Further developments will be communicated in due cause.”