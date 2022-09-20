Scores of commuters in Pretoria have been left stranded without transport. This as more than half of the fleet of the City of Tshwane bus service has been grounded.

City of Tshwane Spokesperson Selby Bokaba says the company which supplies diesel to the bus service didn’t make their expected delivery.

“We did not get the delivery of diesel last night as we had anticipated. The few buses that are running are those that had some residue of diesel left in their tanks, but that diesel would soon be depleted.”

Bokaba adds, “We wish to reiterate our apology to our valued commuters for the inconvenience caused. We will continue to engage with our service provider with a view to expediting the delivery of diesel today so that service can return to normal.”

Last month, the City of Tshwane recalled its bus services due to South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu)-affiliated employees’ strike.

The union says issues include the bid for the controversial R26 billion to refurbish the Pretoria West and Rooiwal Power Stations and the non-payment of a 3.5% salary increase.

Also in May this year, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) called on the City of Tshwane to do away with companies contracted to the city’s bus rapid transport system, Areyeng.

City of Tshwane bus fare collection workers’ strike – Ofentse Setimo updates:

Workers at companies, Tshwane Rapid Transit, Tshwane Affected Investment Operations and Xtremetec Management and Consulting have been on strike over the companies’ failures to grant them an increase in transport allowance.

Numsa Regional Secretary Jerry Morulane says: “We don’t want Xtremetec, we don’t want TRT, we don’t want these contractors. We want you to take charge so that we can be able to see you when you exploit our members. Our members wake up at two in the morning to catch a transport so that they can be around here at 4am.”