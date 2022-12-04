Britain’s Daniel Du Bois knocked out South Africa’s Kevin Lerena in the third round to retain his WBA heavyweight title in London.

The 25-year-old Du Bois staged a comeback after being knocked down three times in the first round to beat Lerena in front of more than 59 000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

In the main fight, Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury beat fellow British heavyweight, Derek Chisora, to retain his WBC heavyweight title and set up a potential undisputed bout with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk.

There was no love lost between South Africa’s Kevin Lerena and World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of Britain, with the two engaging in a war of words ahead of their showdown.

The country has an illustrious history in the heavyweight division with Gerrie Coetzee, Francois Botha and Corrie Sanders winning different versions of it.

Lerena has had 29 professional fights in his career and he’s won 28 of them. Dubois is rebuilding his career following a defeat to Joe Joyce in November of 2020.